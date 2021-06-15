Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her divorce from ex-NFL star Jay Cutler. The couple were married for seven years and share three children together —eight-year-old Camden, seven-year-old Jaxon and five-year-old Saylor. Kristin filed for divorce in 2020 and normally doesn’t talk about her split, but the former reality star opened up to “Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons” for their latest issue and revealed how she’s adjusting to her new life.

