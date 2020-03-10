Also available on the nbc app

Since her breakout reality TV role on MTV's "Laguna Beach," Kristin Cavallari has gone on to be both a fashion entrepreneur and a mom of three – and she's struck the perfect balance between those roles! "We've kind of figured out a system that really works for us, so I never work on the weekends," Kristin told All Access co-host Sibley Scoles the launch event for her jewelry line Uncommon James' newest collection. "I take my kids to school every morning … I'm home when my kids get home from school, I make dinner every night, and we eat together every night as a family – and those things will never change." Kristin also explained why she continues to keep her kids off of "Very Cavallari" and how she and husband Jay Culter make time for date nights amid their busy schedules.

