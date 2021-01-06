Also available on the nbc app

New year, new wisdom! Kristin Cavallari is living her truth months after splitting from estranged husband Jay Cutler, and she couldn't seem happier about it! The reality star turned 34 on Jan. 5 and reflected on her difficult but ultimately rewarding journey to 2021, posting a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself smiling in front of a festive birthday dessert and sharing with fan why she feels a special reason to celebrate. "33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34," she wrote in her caption.

