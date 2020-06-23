Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari has nothing but praise for ex Jay Cutler. The reality star shared kind words for Jay in a heartwarming Father's Day post, honoring his "heart of gold" and how happy she is to know their three kids can count on him. The 33-year old also made reference to their family transition amid the personal ups and downs she and Jay have faced in recent months. In April, Kristin and the former NFL quarterback announced their decision to divorce after nearly seven years of marriage and a decade together.

