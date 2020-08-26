Also available on the NBC app

Kristin Cavallari is getting some meaningful new ink as she continues to embrace her new chapter of life. The Uncommon James met with tattoo artist Jonboy to get two new designs, each with a special meaning. The first was the initials C, J and S in elegant cursive on her forearm, which she explained stood for her three children's names: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. The second was a minimalist butterfly, which has appeared to her in low moments. “Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she wrote.

