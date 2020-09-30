Main Content

Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Get Mom-Shaming Over Sultry Photo: We Don't Have To 'Crawl Into A Cave'

CLIP09/30/20

Kristin Cavallari spoke to Access Daily’s Kit Hoover about her new cookbook "True Comfort" and Nashville store Uncommon James. The "Very Cavallari" star also opened up about her split from husband Jay Cutler after 10 years together and how breaking up during the pandemic was actually really a blessing in disguise. "I actually think we’re really lucky that we went through it when we went through it," she said. Kristin also shared her thoughts on the topless photo she recently posted and some of the mom-shaming she received. "I just don't understand, when you become a mom, it doesn't mean we have to crawl into a cave and hide out the rest of our lives!" she said. "A mom is a large part of who I am, but it's not all of who I am. And I literally worked my ass off for that photoshoot!"

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.