Kristin Cavallari spoke to Access Daily’s Kit Hoover about her new cookbook "True Comfort" and Nashville store Uncommon James. The "Very Cavallari" star also opened up about her split from husband Jay Cutler after 10 years together and how breaking up during the pandemic was actually really a blessing in disguise. "I actually think we’re really lucky that we went through it when we went through it," she said. Kristin also shared her thoughts on the topless photo she recently posted and some of the mom-shaming she received. "I just don't understand, when you become a mom, it doesn't mean we have to crawl into a cave and hide out the rest of our lives!" she said. "A mom is a large part of who I am, but it's not all of who I am. And I literally worked my ass off for that photoshoot!"

