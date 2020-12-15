Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight after romance rumors began to swirl following her night out in Nashville partying with “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll, her best friend Justin Anderson and Craig Conover. She posted a video on Instagram Tuesday writing, “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys.” In a shared Instagram live, Kristin was spotted on Austen’s shoulders over the weekend and everyone was singing along to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." The mom of three relocated to the Nashville area after announcing her divorce from her husband Jay Culter in April 2020.

