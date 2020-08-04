Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari is going back to the beginning! The reality star and entrepreneur returned to the real Orange County, Calif., where she had a cozy reunion with high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The "Hills" alum shared a cuddly photo of the pair on Instagram, which she cheekily captioned, "2004 or 2020?!" The two looked quite comfortable in each other's company with Kristin sitting on Stephen's lap and wrapping her arms around him!

