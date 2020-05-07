Also available on the NBC app

Kristin Cavallari posted a tribute to her son Jaxon on her Instagram page for his birthday, in her first social media post since announcing her divorce from Jay Cutler last month. "Happy 6th birthday my little man," the proud mom captioned her pic. "Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel."

