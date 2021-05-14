Also available on the nbc app

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about life as a single mom. The reality star shared how she and estranged husband Jay Cutler are handling co-parenting duties with their three kids, telling Mr. Warburton magazine in a new interview that the process “has its challenges, for sure,” but they’re now “navigating it the best way we know how.” The Uncommon James founder went on to shed insight on why her own upbringing has informed the way she approaches her relationship with Jay and how it ultimately reflects onto their family.

Appearing: