Also available on the nbc app

Could Tom Cruise have been a soap opera star?! Kristian Alfonso joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans to reflect on her legendary "Days of Our Lives" run and reveals Tom Cruise had tested for the role of her on-screen love interest, Bo. Kristian also shares how she's approaching a major new chapter upon saying goodbye to the iconic daytime series after 37 years. Does she think fans will be satisfied with the send-off for her beloved character, Hope Williams Brady? Kristian also shares why the decision to leave wasn't "bitter," just "sweet," and plays a Hope-centric version of "Never Have I Ever."

Appearing: