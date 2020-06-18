Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Kristen Wiig is a first-time mom – of twins! The "Bridesmaids" star has welcomed not one, but two little ones with fiancé Avi Rothman, according to multiple reports. The couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday each with one infant in front-facing baby carriers. The twins were born earlier this year via surrogate, a source tells People magazine. The 46-year-old hasn't commented publicly on her and Avi's happy news, but she appeared to hint at their expanding household when co-hosting "SNL's" at-home Mother's Day episode last month. Kristen thanked her own mom for "preparing to be a mom myself," saying she was feeling "especially grateful for her advice, her love" at the moment.

