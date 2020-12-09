Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Wiig loves being a mom! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about starring in the upcoming flick "Wonder Woman 1984," which is set to hit theaters and stream on HBO MAX Dec. 25. Kristen opened up about training for the role and admitted that it was pretty intense. The "SNL" alum also got candid about her "amazing" twins and shared why she decided to be open about her past IVF troubles.

