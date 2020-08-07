Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Wiig is getting candid about her journey to motherhood. In an interview with InStyle, the "Bridesmaids" star detailed her challenging 3-year experience with IVF before eventually welcoming her twins via surrogate in January 2020. "Emotionally, spiritually and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life," she told the magazine. "I wasn't myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you're always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally, there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache."

