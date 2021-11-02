Main Content

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Style: How Her Costumes Compare To Princess Diana's Real-Life Looks

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the new film "Spencer," which takes place during three pivotal days that led to the end of the royal's marriage to Prince Charles. The movie features lots of costumes modeled after Diana's iconic style, but with a unique spin! Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," helps Access Hollywood break down the similarities and differences between Kristen's on-set costumes and Diana's real-life fashion. "Spencer" hits theaters Nov. 5.

