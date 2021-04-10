Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Stewart is surrounded with love on a special occasion. The actress received romantic birthday wishes from her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. Kristen turned 31 on Friday and her screenwriter squeeze marked the milestone with a cute black-and-white Instagram photo of Kristen and their dog. Dylan honored the “Twilight” alum with a swoon-worthy caption as well, writing, “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

