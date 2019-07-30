Kristen Stewart Talks To Ghosts: 'There Is An Energy That I'm Really Sensitive To'

Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Stewart isn't afraid of supernatural forces. The "Personal Shopper" actress revealed that she talks to ghosts during an interview for the September 2019 issue of Vanity Fair (https://bit.ly/2GF3Tqq). She admitted, "Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to." Meanwhile, Kristen will make her first comedic turn as an heiress turned international spy in the "Charlie's Angels" reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Appearing: