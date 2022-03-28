Queen Elizabeth Escorted By Son Prince Andrew To Prince Philip's Memorial Service: 'She Insisted'
Kristen Stewart just put her best foot forward in a set of shorts for the Oscars 2022! Kristen chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall about her look, a head-to-toe Chanel number that included shorts and a blazer, which she claims she "really fought" to wear. Kristen is nominated for her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in "Spencer."