Kristen Stewart Reveals She 'Really Fought' To Wear Shorts & Blazer To Oscars 2022

Kristen Stewart just put her best foot forward in a set of shorts for the Oscars 2022! Kristen chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall about her look, a head-to-toe Chanel number that included shorts and a blazer, which she claims she "really fought" to wear. Kristen is nominated for her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in "Spencer."

