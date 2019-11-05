Kristen Stewart Reveals If She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson In Their 'Twilight' Days

Also available on the NBC app

Could Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been husband and wife? During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Kristen got candid about her past relationship with her "Twilight" co-star and revealed if she could have seen herself walking down the aisle with him had he proposed. "I don't know," she said. "I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it." Kristen also talked about her intention to propose to her current girlfriend, gushing, "I can't f***ing wait."

