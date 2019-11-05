Kristen Stewart Reveals If She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson In Their 'Twilight' Days

Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With An Enormous Diamond Ring
CLIP 11/06/19
Could Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been husband and wife? During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Kristen got candid about her past relationship with her "Twilight" co-star and revealed if she could have seen herself walking down the aisle with him had he proposed. "I don't know," she said. "I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it." Kristen also talked about her intention to propose to her current girlfriend, gushing, "I can't f***ing wait."