Kristen Stewart On Chemistry With 'Twilight' Co-Star Robert Pattinson: 'We Were Young And Stupid'

Kristen Stewart is looking back on her chemistry with Robert Pattinson. The 31-year-old recently spoke with The New Yorker, reflecting on doing chemistry tests for "Twilight" saying it was clear who worked with each other and also saying she and Robert were "young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel"

