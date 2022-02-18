Main Content

Kristen Stewart Had No Idea Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Moved To California: 'I Wonder Where'

Kristen Stewart may have done lots of research to portray Princess Diana, but she isn't keeping as close tabs on the younger generation of royals! In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the "Spencer" star revealed that she only watched snippets of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actress explained, "It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time." She also revealed she didn't know that the couple had moved to California.

