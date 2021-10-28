Main Content

Kristen Stewart Gushes Over Getting To Play Princess Diana In 'Spencer': It 'Was Wonderful'

Kristen Stewart had the best experience stepping into the world of Princess Diana for "Spencer." "I dreamed of this woman and admired this woman from afar in the deepest and most truthful way, and to step into that skin was wonderful," she told Access Hollywood at the movie's red carpet premiere. Kristen also talked about one of the first promotional images from the film where she really saw herself as the Princess of Wales. "Spencer" hits theaters Nov. 5.

