Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Stewart had the best experience stepping into the world of Princess Diana for "Spencer." "I dreamed of this woman and admired this woman from afar in the deepest and most truthful way, and to step into that skin was wonderful," she told Access Hollywood at the movie's red carpet premiere. Kristen also talked about one of the first promotional images from the film where she really saw herself as the Princess of Wales. "Spencer" hits theaters Nov. 5.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution