Kristen Stewart is ready to step into the role of a beloved royal icon! In an interview for InStyle magazine's November 2020 issue, the 30-year-old actress discussed the pressure she feels over portraying the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming biopic "Spencer." She revealed, "We don't start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular. I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach." The movie, directed by Chilean-born filmmaker Pablo Larraín, will follow three pivotal days in the early '90s when Diana realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles has unraveled.

