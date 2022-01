Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Stewart’s royal transformation into Princess Diana is spot on. The highly-anticipated full-length trailer for "Spencer" has finally been released, and it's clear that the actress nailed the role of a tortured Princess Diana as she battles her life as a royal over the course of three days during the Christmas holiday at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

