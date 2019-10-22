Also available on the NBC app

Couple goals alert! Kristen Bell wished husband Dax Shepard a belated happy anniversary and wouldn't have it any other way. The actress posted a cute selfie of her and her husband a few days after they marked six years of marriage, explaining that neither of them remembers the exact date because they've "been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since" tying the knot. "I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant," she wrote, praising Dax for helping make their relationship "the definition of love."

