Kristen Bell is making a hilarious parenting confession about her daughters' unusual drink of choice. On Carla Hall's new "Say Yes" podcast, "The Good Place" star revealed that 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta are fans of O’Doul’s non-alcoholic beers in solidarity with their sober dad Dax Shepard – and recently, she caught them imbibing in a surprising place: their Zoom classes for school!

