Kristen Bell Told Her 6-Year-Old Daughter The Truth About Santa Claus And Here's Why

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
Kristen Bell is teaching her kids the true meaning of Christmas! The "Frozen 2" star revealed why she came clean to daughter Lincoln when the 6-year-old questioned the truth about Santa Claus. Kristen told Women's Day magazine, "I pictured her in a more adult situation where she had a sinking feeling in her gut and wanted to ask the question. Was I going to pat her on the head and go, 'Stop thinking about that… it's fine, believe me?' Or would I want to produce the kind of person who goes, 'I'm sorry, I really do need more information on this?'"