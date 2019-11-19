Kristen Bell Told Her 6-Year-Old Daughter The Truth About Santa Claus And Here's Why

Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell is teaching her kids the true meaning of Christmas! The "Frozen 2" star revealed why she came clean to daughter Lincoln when the 6-year-old questioned the truth about Santa Claus. Kristen told Women's Day magazine, "I pictured her in a more adult situation where she had a sinking feeling in her gut and wanted to ask the question. Was I going to pat her on the head and go, 'Stop thinking about that… it's fine, believe me?' Or would I want to produce the kind of person who goes, 'I'm sorry, I really do need more information on this?'"

