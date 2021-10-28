Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are looking back at their relationship. The couple exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood at the launch of their new Hello Bello diaper factory in Waco, Texas, and took a trip down memory lane, recalling the night Dax proposed to her naked! Kristen also revealed she met Prince Harry in her sports bra at her home. "I was running down the stairs on my way to a workout class in a sports bra and he came out of my restroom, and I was like 'Well, I guess this is it. Your majesty, here is my sports brassiere,'" she told Access.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 14 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution