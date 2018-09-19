Kristen Bell Says Her Sober Husband Dax Shepard Wants To Host An 'Ecstasy Party' With Her

Also available on the NBC app

Even though he's 14 years sober and counting, Dax Shepard is open-minded when it comes to friends and family experimenting with drugs. On a recent episode of "WTF with Marc Maron," Kristen Bell said that her husband is encouraging her to throw an ecstasy party for their pals. Plus, "The Good Place" star revealed the "drug of choice" she uses in Dax's company and explains why he's cool with her partaking in his presence.

