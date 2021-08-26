Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Bell is setting the record straight! Last month, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked a nationwide debate surrounding celeb bathing habits during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's "Armchair Expert" podcast when they told Kristen's husband that they really only bathe their kids when they're supper stinky. But while promoting her new flick "Queenpins," Kristen explained to Access Hollywood that it was all a really just joke.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution