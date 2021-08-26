Main Content

Kristen Bell Says Celeb Bathing Debate Started From A Joke

CLIP08/26/21
Kristen Bell is setting the record straight! Last month, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked a nationwide debate surrounding celeb bathing habits during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's "Armchair Expert" podcast when they told Kristen's husband that they really only bathe their kids when they're supper stinky. But while promoting her new flick "Queenpins," Kristen explained to Access Hollywood that it was all a really just joke.

