Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children don't have the same potty training experience. The actress got candid about younger daughter Delta still wearing diapers at 5 years old, telling pals Casey Wilson and Maya Rudolph on her "Momsplaining" podcast that "every kid is so different," including both of hers. Though Delta may not be ready to use the restroom on her own just yet, big sister Lincoln started much earlier and apparently with almost no help. In fact, the transition came so easily to the now 7-year-old that Kristen said she and Dax didn't understand other parents' difficulty getting their little ones out of diapers for good – at least not at first.

