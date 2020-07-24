Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter wasn't afraid to drop her famous parents an unexpected and very personal question! The "Good Place" star joined Stephen Colbert for "The Late Show" and explained that she and Dax were caught off guard when their oldest, 7-year-old Lincoln, wanted to know exactly what they had planned for a rare couple's outing. They may not have been prepared for Lincoln to get quite that honest, but Dax had the perfect response to nip the whole awkward conversation right in the bud.

