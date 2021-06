Also available on the nbc app

You know you love her…Kristen Bell is back as the infamous narrator for the new “Gossip Girl” reboot. HBO Max released a first look teaser for its upcoming series, which is an extension to the pop culture classic. But one thing has remained the same – the iconic voice of the rumor queen herself. Gossip Girl is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021.

