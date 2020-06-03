Also available on the nbc app

In an interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Kristen Bell talked about her 5-year-old daughter Delta's unique way of dressing: wearing only diapers during the day and dressing head-to-toe for the pool! She also discussed the inspiration behind her new children's book, "The World Needs More Purple People," which is on shelves now. Plus, Kristen explained how she and husband Dax Shepard used their time in self-isolation to do some "marriage housecleaning" and work on overcoming some "confirmation bias" about each other.

