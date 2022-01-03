Main Content

Kristen Bell Pens Heartfelt Post For Dax Shepard's Birthday: 'None of Us Deserve You'

CLIP01/03/22

Kristen Bell is celebrating Dax Shepard's birthday in an adorable way! The "Good Place" actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband on her Instagram page on Monday. "To the greatest husband and dad beast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life...None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud," she wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: kristen bell, dax shepard, birthday, Dax, kristen
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.