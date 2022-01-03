Kristen Bell is celebrating Dax Shepard's birthday in an adorable way! The "Good Place" actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband on her Instagram page on Monday. "To the greatest husband and dad beast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life...None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud," she wrote.

