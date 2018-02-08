Kristen Bell On Teaming Up With Kelsey Grammer For Netflix's 'Like Father'

Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell shares with Access what her "The Good Place" co-star Ted Danson said when she mentioned she was thinking about doing Netflix's "Like Father" opposite Ted's former "Cheers" co-star Kelsey Grammer. Plus, Kristen and Kelsey talk filming in tough spots for their new Netflix film. And, they dish on how emotional it was to play an estranged father and daughter, who find themselves stuck on a cruise ship together, in the film. "Like Father" begins streaming Aug. 3 on Netflix.

