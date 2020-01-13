Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell was the woman of the night at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards! The actress was honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who "push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape." In her acceptance speech, Kristen reflected on the roles she's taken on in her career, including private investigator Veronica Mars and the voice of Anna in "Frozen." The "Good Place" star is the fourth recipient of the #SeeHer Award. The previous honorees include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot and Claire Foy.

