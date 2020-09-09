Also available on the nbc app

This "Frozen" superfan got the surprise of a lifetime! Stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff gave NICU nurse Kellie Merner of Hartford, Conn., a special treat after she revealed that she had to postpone her Disney princess-themed wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gang presented the bride-to-be with sentimental presents for when she's safely able to celebrate her big day — something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new — including $10K!

Appearing: