Kristen Bell got candid about her husband Dax Shepard’s recent relapse. The comedian admitted on a recent episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he had relapsed with painkillers after being sober for 16 years after being involved in a motorcycle accident. “The Good Place” star spoke candidly on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed she has his back and believes in him.

