Kristen Bell joins Kevin Nealon on his YouTube series, "Hiking with Kevin" and Access Hollywood has your exclusive first look! She talks about how she deals with anxiety and also talks about how she doesn't like being called "sweetheart" or "hunny." Watch the full episode on Kevin's YouTube channel on Nov. 21, 2019. New episodes of "Hiking With Kevin" air every Thursday.

