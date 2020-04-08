Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are total relationship goals and we have the proof. From their adorable family to their devotion to one another, this couple is just too cute. Access Hollywood is taking a look back at their more than a decade-long romance! From their slightly rocky beginning to two kids together, to their witty banter and super relatable moments in interviews, these two are the total package.

