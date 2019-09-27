Kristen Bell Challenges 'The Good Place' Co-Stars To Spill Their Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Dirt

Also available on the NBC app

"The Good Place" cast isn't forking around! Access Hollywood visited the set of the NBC hit ahead of its fourth and final season, where stars Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto were put to the test. Kristen and Ted challenged their castmates to spill everything from the props they've stolen to their favorite moment in the beloved series – and they let slip a few secrets of their own, too! "The Good Place" returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.

