Kristen Bell And Idina Menzel Reveal Their Surprising First Impressions Of Each Other

The countdown to the premiere of "Frozen 2" is officially on! Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are back as Anna and Elsa, but how well do they know each other? In a fun round of "Co-Star Confidential," Access Hollywood had the leading ladies ask each other questions about their first impressions of each other, how often "Let It Go" gets stuck in their heads and Kristen's relationship with Dax Shepard.

