Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a familiar but unexpected visitor during a TV interview. The couple joined Al Roker on the TODAY show this week, where they were interrupted by one of their daughters, who apparently knew her famous mom and dad were busy but couldn't help stopping by anyway. Kristen and Dax are parents to two girls, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. Though it was never revealed which child knocked on the door, Kristen did offer a guess about what was so important that it just couldn't wait.

