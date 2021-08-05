Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the latest celebs to admit they don’t bathe their kids every day. Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped by the Armchair Expert podcast and nearly broke the internet when they revealed they did not bathe their children until you can see dirt on them. On Tuesday, the famous couple told the ladies of The View they forget to bathe their kids every day. Kristen even admitted sometimes she waits until her kids stink to give them a bath.

