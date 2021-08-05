Main Content

Kristen Bell Admits She Only Bathes Her Kids When They Stink Similar To Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

CLIP08/04/21
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the latest celebs to admit they don’t bathe their kids every day. Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped by the Armchair Expert podcast and nearly broke the internet when they revealed they did not bathe their children until you can see dirt on them. On Tuesday, the famous couple told the ladies of The View they forget to bathe their kids every day. Kristen even admitted sometimes she waits until her kids stink to give them a bath.

Tags: kristen bell, dax shepard, Mila Kunis, ashton kutcher, The View
