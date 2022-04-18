Main Content

Kris Jenner's Easter Decorations Blow Kim Kardashian's Mind: 'Look What My Mom Did'

CLIP04/17/22

Leave it to the Kardashians to go all out for any holiday! Kris Jenner outdid herself for this year's Easter festivities, gifting her famous kids and grandkids with giant chocolate eggs each personalized with their respective names. Kim Kardashian marveled over Kris' efforts on her Instagram story, with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also sharing peeks at the fam's celebration.

