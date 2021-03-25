Also available on the nbc app

Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen make the funniest duo! Access Hollywood is exclusively sharing the blooper reel from their recent jingle for Safely, their new line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products with co-founder Emma Grede. The reel shows the business powerhouses cracking each other up as they sing hilariously off-key! "You sound like Whitney… Not Whitney Houston. You sound like my girlfriend Whitney Dunbar from high school, and she was terrible," Kris jokes of Chrissy's voice at one point, while the "Cravings" author fails to keep herself from laughing. Plus, see John Legend crash the party for his cameo! Safely products are available now.

Appearing: