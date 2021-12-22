Also available on the nbc app

Kris Jenner is throwing it back this holiday season. The 66-year-old momager shared several throwback snaps of her famous kids on her Instagram on Tuesday. In one snap, a little Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian posed with their mom in front of a carousel all dressed up in festive Christmas attire. "Christmas memories. Happy holidays to each and every one of you," she captioned her post.

