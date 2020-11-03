Also available on the nbc app

Kris Jenner is opening up about an emotional surprise she'll never forget: getting to see her late love Robert Kardashian again. The Kardashian matriarch was moved to tears during daughter Kim Kardashian's recent birthday festivities, when Kanye West gave the birthday girl a hologram of her father, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003. “We were all in tears, and all you could hear was each other crying. It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional,” Kris told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy of the special moment. “I literally had to go back to my room and just sit there, because I was kind of, I needed to digest that and all that it – It was intense. And it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that,” she added.

