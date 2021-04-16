Also available on the nbc app

Kris Jenner is giving divorce advice from the heart. The reality matriarch recalled navigating her splits from exes Caitlyn Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, telling WSJ Magazine’s “The One” in a new interview that she hopes her experience can set an example for healthy co-parenting and blended families. And now, with Kris’ daughter, Kim Kardashian, in the midst of her own high-profile split from Kanye West, Kris explained the No. 1 priority she wants the beauty mogul to keep in mind as she prepares for the next chapter of her life.

